Man threatens to jump off Highway 180 overpass, prompting police to shut down freeway

Highway 180 was closed Thursday night due to a man attempting to jump from the Peach Avenue overpass.
Officers received multiple calls around 10 p.m. of a manhanging off the side of the overpass , Lt. Jennifer Horsford said. Officers arrived to find an approximately 20-year-old man on the side of the overpass threatening to jump if police got near.
Negotiators were called in to talk down the potential jumper and a safety bag was deployed by Fresno Fire Department on the 180 to catch him if needed.
The highway, which was closed from Peach Avenue west to Chestnut Avenue, was reopened partially around 11:10 p.m.
