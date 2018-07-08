Police say he robbed a bank. He was arrested at a Bakersfield strip club

The man believed to have robbed a Tulare bank was arrested Saturday at a Bakersfield strip club, according to the Tulare Police Department.
Police say Steven Alberson is suspected of entering a Bank of the West on July 5 and demanding "all the money" from a teller. After the teller gave Alberson the money, police said, Alberson left in a maroon Hyundai Sonata. Surveillance photos released by police show the man believed to be Alberson during the alleged robbery wearing a red hat and a blue and gray shirt.
Tulare police said they found the maroon getaway car on Friday in Tipton and arrested the driver, Johnny Marmolejo. Alberson was located at the club in Bakersfield on Saturday, according to police.
Alberson has been booked at the Tulare County Pre-trial Facility and charged with robbery.
