Do you know this man? Police say he robbed a bank in Tulare

By Ashleigh Panoo

July 05, 2018 09:26 PM

Tulare police are searching for a man who robbed a Bank of the West on Thursday morning.

The man allegedly demanded "all the money" from a teller after walking in through the main entrance at 333 Tulare Avenue around 9:30 a.m., Tulare police say.

After the teller gave him the money, he left in a maroon Hyundai Sonata.

Surveillance stills show the man wearing a red hat and a blue and gray shirt.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the robbery is asked to call 559-685-2300, extension 2155.

Police say the suspect in a Tulare bank robbery left in this maroon Hyundai Sonata.
