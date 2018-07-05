Do you know this man? Police say he robbed a bank in Tulare

Tulare police are searching for a man who robbed a Bank of the West on Thursday morning.
The man allegedly demanded "all the money" from a teller after walking in through the main entrance at 333 Tulare Avenue around 9:30 a.m., Tulare police say.
After the teller gave him the money, he left in a maroon Hyundai Sonata.
Surveillance stills show the man wearing a red hat and a blue and gray shirt.
Anyone with information about the suspect or the robbery is asked to call 559-685-2300, extension 2155.
