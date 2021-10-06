Sequoia wildfires: KNP Complex near grows, with new evacuations. Windy Fire containment date

The KNP Complex Fire burning in Sequoia and Kings National Park had grown to 84,166 acres as of Wednesday morning and remained only 11% contained.

Farther south in Sequoia, the Windy Fire near Camp Nelson had burned 97,459 acres with 75% containment.

The growth of the KNP fire prompted the Tulare County Sheriff on Wednesday to issue new evacuation orders, even as a low pressure front moved into the region, bringing increased humidity. Fire officials noted a decrease in fire activity due to the damper air.

Firefighters are using heavy equipment for containment efforts and continue efforts to mitigate threats to heirloom sequoia groves.

At the Windy Fire, fire officials estimated complete containment by Oct. 14. The lightning-sparked blaze is two miles south of Camp Nelson.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.