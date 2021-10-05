Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer gets a workout, then makes a pitch for city youth program

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer on Tuesday kicked off a youth mentorship initiative by joining the McLane High School football team during their strength training session and accepting a $20,000 donation from Anthem Blue Cross to his One Fresno Foundation.

Dyer called on all Fresnans to invest their time, talents and treasures into young people in the community.

“No matter where you come from or what you’ve been through, I do believe we can all shape the life of our youth in a very positive manner,” he said. “In fact, people that made some poor choices in their life turn out to be the best role models and mentors.”

Dyer told the football players that whether or not they realize it, many people are watching them.

“Make sure the decisions you make, you realize they don’t just impact you,” he said. “They impact your family. They impact those people that are watching.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

As part of the initiative, McLane High’s football coach, Andrew Pancotti, committed the football team to mentor elementary students through youth sports.

Sirlavone Tapscott, a wide receiver and cornerback for the team, said the initiative will help the community come together.

“It’s given us a chance to show them that we’re capable of becoming a better place,” he said.

The $20,000 donation from Anthem Blue Cross can be used to send young people to Camp Fresno, the Fresno Chaffee Zoo or for scholarships, Dyer said.

Dyer created the One Fresno Foundation to complement his “One Fresno” vision as mayor and fund philanthropic causes such as Camp Fresno.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER