Eviction moratorium ends this month. Fresno advocates urge congressman to help extend it

Housing advocates gathered in front of Rep. Jim Costa’s Fresno office Saturday afternoon and called for the Democratic congressman to support legislation to end evictions and cancel rents as the coronavirus pandemic persists.

A group of about 30 people from various organizations chanted “Eviction notices have got to go” and spoke about the need for the extension of the national eviction moratorium.

Amber Crowell, an associate professor of sociology at Fresno State and housing coordinator with Faith in the Valley, quoted research that found the Centers for Disease Control’s moratorium helped prevent 1.55 million eviction filings nationwide.

Ronnie Kassis of Fresno, left, joins with other housing rights activists during the Stop All Evictions! protest Saturday Sept. 25, 2021, in front of Rep. Jim Costa’s office. JOHN WALKER jwalker@fresnobee.com

In Fresno, fewer than 15% of the 10,000 eligible renters received available rental assistance, meaning thousands of eligible renters haven’t received assistance as California’s moratorium comes to an end this month, she said.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Jessica Ramirez, a Fresno mother of six young children, said because of an eviction, she and her children lived out of their car and motels.

“It’s traumatizing,” she said. “We’re going to continue to fight. Don’t give up .… Just cancel all these evictions. Let everybody have a safe home.”

Lethal Garcia of Fresno joins in a chant during the Stop All Evictions! protest Saturday Sept. 25, 2021, in front of Rep. Jim Costa’s office. JOHN WALKER jwalker@fresnobee.com

Dez Martinez, who works with Fresnans living on the street, said if the moratorium isn’t extended, more people will end up losing their homes. She noted the high number of homeless Fresno Unified students and said that number will likely grow if the moratorium isn’t extended. She also highlighted how Fresno rents have skyrocketed during the pandemic, further exacerbating the problem.

The pandemic has likely disproportionately hurt those who live in crowded housing, said Pedro Navarro Cruz, an organizer with Communities for a New California Education Fund.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

76-year-old Eduardo Castro of Fresno joins with housing activists during the Stop All Evictions! protest Saturday Sept. 25, 2021, in front of Rep. Jim Costa’s office. JOHN WALKER jwalker@fresnobee.com

“We live in these homes, and we’re all bunched up,” he said. “During the pandemic, we’re the ones that are at risk the most. … We need to organize, we need to urge our leaders, starting with Jim Costa to do the right thing.”

The Bee sent a request for comment to Costa’s office.