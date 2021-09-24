Fresno Housing Authority names top candidate in its nationwide search for CEO

The Fresno Housing Authority Board, here hosting a meeting in 2019, has named its top candidate for CEO. ezamora@fresnobee.com

The top candidate for the Housing Authorities of the City and County of Fresno CEO has been named, pending approval of the board of commissioners on Tuesday.

Tyrone Roderick Williams will lead Fresno Housing, according to the meeting agenda.

The previous CEO, Preston Prince, managed the agency for more than decade before leaving at the end of March to become the executive director of the Santa Clara County Housing Authority.

After an initial failed attempt to hire an interim CEO, Angie Nguyen was appointed to fill the position while a nationwide search for a permanent CEO was conducted. Nguyen was the first woman and person of color to lead Fresno Housing.

On Aug. 28, the two final candidates — Williams, who currently serves as the executive director at the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency, and Lindsay Fox, the president and CEO of the United Way of Fresno and Madera Counties — shared their vision for the housing authority with the public.

Williams, who would be moving from Sacramento, has more than 25 years of experience in urban revitalization, according to a news release from Fresno Housing.

Williams would be the second person of color to lead the agency, following Nguyen’s interim term.

“His development activities have been at the forefront of neighborhood transformation efforts in Boston, Houston, Atlanta, and Sacramento. His experience includes leading activities in the for-profit, nonprofit, philanthropic and government sectors,” a Fresno Housing news release said of Williams.

Eric Payne, the executive director of the Central Valley Urban Institute, said the Fresno Housing Authority has done “incredible work to meet the needs of our residents” and guide the community through the transition between CEOs. The search for the leader lasted several months.

“(Williams) has deep experience and an incredible national reputation,” Payne said, adding that each of the final candidates is highly respected.

The board is set to vote during Tuesday’s meeting, which starts at 5 p.m. and can be viewed via Zoom (Passcode: 692972).

