Fatal shooting in rural Fresno County was self-defense, sheriff’s office says

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office has identified a 27-year-old man who was shot and killed at a home in the rural community of Tranquility.

The sheriff’s office also found the shooting to be justified self-defense.

Mark Castro, of San Joaquin, was found dead inside a travel trailer on West Lincoln Avenue around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday by deputies responding to a gunshot call. An investigation showed that Castro had forced himself into the trailer and was confronted by the homeowner, who told Castro to leave.

In a statement on Friday, the sheriff’s office said Castro did not leave and “presented a threat to the homeowner.

“In return, the homeowner shot Castro and he died as a result of his injury.“

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

An investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information related to the case can contact Detective Frank Perez at 559-600-8207, or Valley Crime Stoppers online or by phone.