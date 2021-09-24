Local
Fatal shooting in rural Fresno County was self-defense, sheriff’s office says
The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office has identified a 27-year-old man who was shot and killed at a home in the rural community of Tranquility.
The sheriff’s office also found the shooting to be justified self-defense.
Mark Castro, of San Joaquin, was found dead inside a travel trailer on West Lincoln Avenue around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday by deputies responding to a gunshot call. An investigation showed that Castro had forced himself into the trailer and was confronted by the homeowner, who told Castro to leave.
In a statement on Friday, the sheriff’s office said Castro did not leave and “presented a threat to the homeowner.
“In return, the homeowner shot Castro and he died as a result of his injury.“
An investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information related to the case can contact Detective Frank Perez at 559-600-8207, or Valley Crime Stoppers online or by phone.
