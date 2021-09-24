Tulare police investigating threats of violence at school. Police added to campus

Investigators are looking into a potential threat to students at Tulare Western High School made over social media, Tulare police said Friday.

Few details were immediately available, but officers became aware of the potential threat made Thursday on Snapchat by a user who police identified as “Jose.”

Police have not released the posting, but said the user made threats against children and himself.

Tulare police have begun an investigation in an attempt to find the source, police said. “We have added additional officers to our schools for added security,” police said in a Facebook post.

Police ask anyone with information related to the incident to call the police department at 559-684-4290.

