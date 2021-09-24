Local

Tulare police investigating threats of violence at school. Police added to campus

Investigators are looking into a potential threat to students at Tulare Western High School made over social media, Tulare police said Friday.

Few details were immediately available, but officers became aware of the potential threat made Thursday on Snapchat by a user who police identified as “Jose.”

Police have not released the posting, but said the user made threats against children and himself.

Tulare police have begun an investigation in an attempt to find the source, police said. “We have added additional officers to our schools for added security,” police said in a Facebook post.

Police ask anyone with information related to the incident to call the police department at 559-684-4290.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Related stories from Fresno Bee
Profile Image of Thaddeus Miller
Thaddeus Miller
Reporter Thaddeus Miller has covered cities in the central San Joaquin Valley since 2010, writing about everything from breaking news to government and police accountability. A native of Fresno, he joined The Fresno Bee in 2019 after time in Merced and Los Banos.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service