Anti-mask activist who participated in Jan. 6 riot enters plea in Fresno federal court

This photo of Benjamin Martin was included in the charging document related to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

A Fresno-area anti-mask activist who allegedly participated in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol pleaded not guilty Wednesday to federal charges of possessing a gun while being convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence.

Benjamin Martin, 43, appeared in U.S. Eastern District Court in Fresno along with his attorney Roger Nuttall. The gun charge stems from a search warrant executed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation on Sept. 2 at Martin’s Madera home.

Federal agents searched the home in connection with Martin’s alleged role in U.S. Capitol breach. He’s been charged with suspicion of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in the Capitol building; parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol building; obstructing law enforcement during civil disorder; and obstructing or impeding an official proceeding.

While agents searched the Madera home, they discovered several firearms, including a Benelli 12-gauge shotgun and Kimber 1911 pistol.

Martin has a prior conviction for a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence and is not allowed to possess any firearms or ammunition.

In court documents, Martin said the weapons are not his.

Martin’s next hearing on the gun charge is Dec. 8. Martin will have to appear in federal court in Washington, D.C. on the insurrection-related charges.

Martin, who sells real estate in the Fresno area, was allowed to get out of Fresno County jail after he posted a $200,000 property bond, $15,000 in cash and surrender his passport.

If convicted of the gun charge, Martin could spend up to 10 years in jail and pay a fine of up to $250,000.

This story was originally published September 22, 2021 4:27 PM.