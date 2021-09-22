Air quality rises to unhealthy levels in Fresno, Clovis region from Sequoia wildfires

A Sept. 21 satellite image of the central and southern San Joaquin Valley shows smoke flowing westward into the Valley from two wildfires burning in eastern Tulare County: the KNP Complex and Windy Fire. NASA Worldview

The KNP Complex and Windy fires that continue to rage out of control in Sequoia National Park and the Sequoia National Forest in Tulare County are pumping increasing volumes of smoke into the air in the central San Joaquin Valley, creating unhealthy conditions in some parts of the Valley.

An air quality alert issued by the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District is in effect because of smoke from the fires. That alert runs through at least Thursday morning, when a change in the weather is expected to push through the San Joaquin Valley and help disperse the pollution.

The air district had forecast hazardous air quality for Wednesday in the mountains of eastern Tulare County, and unhealthy levels on the Valley floor of the county. Moderate air quality was forecast for Kings, Fresno, Madera and Merced counties on Wednesday, but different locations were experiencing varying levels of pollution throughout Wednesday morning and into the early afternoon.

“If you can smell smoke and see ash, that is an indication that you are being affected by poor air quality,” a statement posted by the air district to its website said.

In Fresno and Clovis, many residents awoke Wednesday to find the sky shrouded in gray by smoke from the wildfires, turning the typically bright sun to a muddy orange ball. The air quality in the metro area deteriorated throughout the morning, from “moderate” in the pre-dawn hours to “very unhealthy” by noon, according to the air district’s Real-Time Air Advisory Network (RAAN) monitoring system.

In the “very unhealthy” range, people are advised to avoid any outdoor activity. The air quality levels are based on the volume of PM2.5, fine particles of soot measuring 2.5 microns or less in diameter – or about 1/25th of the diameter of a human hair. Those particles can be inhaled deep into a person’s lungs.

Air quality in downtown Visalia was reported as very unhealthy throughout most of the morning. By midday, the levels had dropped into the range of unhealthy for sensitive groups – people with asthma or other conditions that make them vulnerable to breathing problems.

“Particulate matter can trigger asthma attacks, aggravate chronic bronchitis, and increase the risk of heart attack and stroke,” the district warned in its air alert. “Those with existing respiratory conditions, including COVID-19, young children and the elderly are especially susceptible to the health effects of this form of pollution.”

District officials urged anyone affected by poor air quality to stay in an air-conditioned home or space with windows closed.

Residents can check the air district’s RAAN system for their local air quality status at myRAAN.com. People without internet access can call the air district’s Fresno office at 559-230-6000.

