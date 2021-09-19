Another uncontained wildfire, at 18,075 acres, burns near California’s giant sequoias

A firefighter walks along the Trail of 100 Giants in Sequoia National Forest. The groves of giant sequoias continued to be threatened by the Windy Fire on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. BIA

While the KNP Complex Fire continues to burn in Sequoia National Park, a second fire is also threatening giant sequoia groves in California’s southern Sierra Nevada mountains.

The Windy Fire is burning uncontained, 25 miles east of Porterville on the Tule River Indian Reservation and in the Giant Sequoia National Monument inside Sequoia National Forest. So far the fire has burned 18,075 acres and triggered evacuation orders for the communities of Johnsondale, Camp Whitsett, Fairview, Peppermint Ranch, Peppermint Work center, Lower Peppermint, Ponderosa, and Quaking Aspen.

The Windy Fire has grown to 18,075 acres with 0% containment. Firefighters faced very active to extreme fire behavior driven by the winds associated with the passage of a cold front today. >>> https://t.co/rfcHYHIh15 pic.twitter.com/Ow9uA7qIfc — Sequoia Nat'l Forest (@sequoiaforest) September 19, 2021

Evacuation warnings are in place for areas north and west of Ponderosa to Camp Nelson. The fire is burning six miles from the camp.

Multiple giant sequoia groves are being impacted by the fire, according to the fire’s operation command. The fire has hit a section of the Peyrone Grove, though an assessment of the fire’s effects on giant sequoia trees within the grove may take days to complete.

Other threatened. groves include the South Peyrone Grove, Red Hill Grove, Long Meadow Grove, Parker Peak Grove, North Cold Springs Grove and Trail of 100 Giants.