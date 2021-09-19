Central California’s out-of-control KNP wildfire closing in on giant historic trees

A fire engine drives past sequoia trees in Lost Grove as the KNP Complex Fire burns about 15 miles away on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Sequoia National Park. AP

The KNP Complex fire has now been burning for just over one week in Sequoia National Park.

Driven by dry fuels and critical fire weather, the two separate wildfires that made up the complex — known as the Paradise and Colony fires — merged sooner than anticipated and have reached at least one grove of historic giant sequoia trees.

The fire has burned 21,777 acres and remained uncontained as of Sunday morning. Some 614 personnel have been dispatched to the fire, including 21 crews, 21 engines, 11 water tenders, and eight helicopters.

The wildfire grew to the east and north over the weekend, reaching a small area of the Giant Forest on Friday. Trees in the area, known as the Four Guardsmen, had been prepped in advance of the fire. The more famous General Sherman Tree has also been prepared, though it has yet to see direct fire.

Hotshot crews continued to assess the area on Saturday.

So far, the fire has seen slow growth to the south, toward Three Rivers, where an evacuation warning remains in place. An indirect dozer line is being constructed on the western park boundary to provide structure protection for the town and surrounding community.