Fresno County reports California’s first case in 2021 of this mosquito-borne illness

California’s first positive case of St. Louis encephalitis in 2021 has been reported and it’s in Fresno County.

The mosquito-borne illness, in rare and extreme cases, can cause inflammation of the brain, according to the Fresno County Department of Public Health.

A mosquito becomes infected and can pass it to humans when it bites a bird infected with the virus.

It is not transmitted person to person. Most people infected with SLEV don’t have symptoms, which can include fever, headache, or nausea up to two weeks after being bitten.

There were no details on the seriousness of the illness detected locally.

“This positive case is a strong reminder that everyone should be taking every precaution to protect themselves and their families from mosquito bites in order to prevent vector-borne diseases,” Fresno County interim health officer Dr. Rais Vohra said in a news release Friday.

The virus historically has been seen in the Southern and Central Valley regions of California. But since the introduction of West Nile virus into California in 2003, St. Louis encephalitis has been rarely detected.

To fight all mosquito-related problems, public health officials emphasize the “three D’s.”

▪ DETER – Apply insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR3535 according to label instructions. Repellents keep the mosquitoes from biting you. Insect repellents should not be used on children under 2 months of age.

▪ DAWN AND DUSK – Mosquitoes usually bite in the early mornings and evenings. It is important to wear proper clothing and repellent if outside during these hours. Make sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens to keep out mosquitoes. Repair or replace screens that have tears or holes.

▪ DRAIN – Mosquitoes lay their eggs on standing water. Eliminate all sources of standing water on your property by emptying flowerpots, old car tires, buckets, and other containers. Ensure windows and drains are covered with screens. If you know of a swimming pool that is not being properly maintained, contact your local mosquito and vector control agency. California’s West Nile Virus website includes the latest information on vector borne disease activity (including SLEV) in the state.

All residents are encouraged to report dead birds by visiting westnile.ca.gov or calling toll-free 877-968-2473.

