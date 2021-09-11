Valley residents honor the fallen at 9/11 events in Fresno and Clovis. ‘Never Forget’

Brittani Allington of Clovis remembers seeing on television the horrifying image of an airliner smashing into the north tower of the World Trade Center. She was just 7 years old.

Allington and her parents felt numb as a second plane sliced into the south tower, further cementing the memory of what would become the deadliest terrorist attack on U.S. soil.

“It was just a horrible, horrible feeling,” said the 27-year-old Allington. “I don’t see how anyone could ever forget.”

It’s why Allington and her mother, Jill McCool, 56, attended the California 9/11 Memorial in Clovis on the 20th anniversary of the tragic event that took the lives of nearly 3,000 people.

Allington made specially designed T-shirts to wear Saturday. The words, “Never Forget” were displayed above the date of 9/11/01, with the twin towers representing the number 11.

“One of my co-workers told me, ‘What’s the big deal about 9/11?’” she said. “And I couldn’t believe it.”

Organizers estimate more than 1,300 people attended Saturday’s memorial that included music from the Fresno State Chamber Choir, a 21-gun salute, a helicopter flyover, a bagpipe rendition of “Amazing Grace” and words from former New York Fire Department firefighter Andy Isolano.

The longtime firefighter, who lives in Clovis, was at the end of his shift when his station in Brooklyn got the call about the World Trade Center. He and 12 other off-duty firefighters jumped on the nearest fire trucks and headed toward the scene.

“When we pulled into lower Manhattan, it was unrecognizable,” Isolano said.

He and others spent months sifting through the rubble, hoping to find survivors. Isolano said 13 of his close friends died that day.

“It’s hard to believe it has been 20 years, and it doesn’t get any easier,” he said. “We talk about never forget, never forget. And I don’t want us to forget, but I also don’t want to forget how precious life is and how at any moment it could be your last.”

Alberta Allen, 88, of Fresno, was resting in the shade after the event. She, too, remembers the harrowing images and the death. But she also has not forgotten how the U.S. came together as one nation. She said we need more of that.

“We have to be there for each other, we have to respect each other’s differences and extend a helping hand when it’s needed,” Allen said.

Elsewhere in the community, the 20th anniversary of 9/11 was honored with a parade, football games and a day of service to the community.

The Kiwanis Club of Fresno hosted the Valley Heroes Parade at Woodward Park in Fresno. The event featured law enforcement, first responders and veterans, and remembered those who lost their lives on 9/11. Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer served as grand marshal.

Fresno State flew its national and state flags at half-staff Saturday in honor of Patriot Day and the National Day of Service and Remembrance.

It also had several tributes planned at Bulldog Stadium as part of its game against Cal Poly.

Two Fresno State alumni were killed in the 9/11 attacks: Navy Lt. Col. Otis Vincent Tolbert Jr and Todd Beamer.

Tolbert, a Lemoore native who played football for the Bulldogs, was killed when American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the Pentagon.

Beamer, a physical therapy major and walk-on baseball player in 1987-88, died when United Airlines Flight 93 crashed into a field in Pennsylvania. Beamer led the passengers in trying to overtake the hijackers.

Beautify Fresno, a community-based cleanup and beautification effort, spent Saturday, the National Day of Service and Remembrance, at Clovis Community College.