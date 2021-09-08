Fresno State community joins together for a ‘joyful’ event following COVID-19 restrictions

Fresno State President Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval joined in on a surprise flash mob during a noontime event on campus called “Bulldogs Joyful Together” on Wednesday.

Organizers called it an opportunity for students, staff and faculty to interact and come together in celebration of their return to campus, after nearly a year and a half of working from home and distance learning due to COVID-19 restrictions

Hundreds of students, faculty and staff enjoyed music, free pizza, ice cream, T-shirts and other giveaways in the area between the Henry Madden Library and the University Student Union.

“The event highlights the resilience of Fresno State students, especially in the face of adversity we all experienced through this pandemic,” said Marcus Crawford, assistant professor in the Department of Social Work Education.

“We recognize that engaging in self-care activities that uplift us is the best way to take care of our own mental health. This event will showcase the vibrancy of our Fresno State community coming together,” said Crawford.

Jiménez-Sandoval, who could be seen joining in on the “Cupid Shuffle,” said although he had been practicing, he still had to “wing it” when it came to participating in the hip-hop dance.

“I can do the Latin dances, but not this,” he said.

Still, he saw value in such a gathering. “It really brought faculty, students, community members, staff together to really create a community of people who speak about what it means to be at Fresno State,” Jiménez-Sandoval said of the event “I’m very proud of them.”

The event was presented by the Office of the President, Fresno State Alegría Mental Health Task Force, the Department of Social Work Education and Social Work Student Association.

