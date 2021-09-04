Fresno judge decides Clovis home invaders can dodge prison — and be released from jail

Five defendants in a Clovis home-invasion robbery were given lucky break by the Fresno County Superior Court judge during their sentencing Friday.

Instead of sending the defendants, nearly all of who were first-time offenders, to prison for more than 20 years, Judge David Gottlieb gave granted them three years of probation. A sixth suspect, Breanna Houston, 20, still has charges pending.

Four of the defendants were in court Friday: Jaan Pinedo, 19, Angel Ramirez, 19, Christopher Sanchez, 19 and Jonathan Simmavong, 23.

Fifth defendant John Searless, 19, was in quarantine at the Fresno County jail and could not attend the hearing.

According to police, at about 8 a.m. Dec. 11 the accused robbers stole more than $64,000 worth of vape pens from the victim while he was inside his Clovis apartment. The suspects armed themselves with semi-automatic handguns and used zip ties to detain the victim.

They made off with 1,400 marijuana vape pens, designer clothing, shoes and cash. The defendants were charged with kidnapping to commit robbery and first-degree residential robbery. The charges also carried a gun enhancement that adds prison time.

But as part of a deal with prosecutors, they agreed to plead no contest to a felony charge of residential robbery instead of facing a trial on the kidnapping and first-degree residential robbery charges. Houston has, so far, not agreed to a plea deal.

Judge wants to give defendants ‘an opportunity’

Gottlieb explained to the defendants that he was giving them a huge opportunity to make positive changes in their lives. The judge was also sympathetic to the efforts their parents have made to keep them from going down the wrong path.

“Their parents work very hard and are trying to do the absolute best for their children and to reiterate these young men are not only lucky because of what is happening here today but also because they have parents who care about them and love them enough to pick them up off the ground and continue to work with them and support them,” Gottlieb said.

But Gottlieb also warned the defendants that if they break the law and come before him again, things will be different.

“You come back before me again, for a violation, you are going to prison,” he said.

The defendants are expected to be released soon. They have been in jail for nearly nine months.