Fresno chief says he’s adopted some police reform recommendations. Here they are

Fresno police have implemented nine new policies recommended by the Commission on Police Reform, including some related to use-of-force, according to an update Friday from Chief Paco Balderrama.

The commission recommenced 73 changes to how the Fresno Police Department operates, including deadly use of force, response to nonviolent calls for service, hiring and recruitment, contracting with school districts and a slew of other topics.

The department began a process in April to put 24 of those changes into place.

Balderrama said some of the recommendations will take longer to implement than others, adding only 31 of the total number of recommendations fall under his purview. The others require the City Council to add funding, a change in case law or other decisions he does not directly control.

“A lot of them are great ideas I fully support and make a lot of sense,” he said.

Several of the policies now in place required changes to the police handbook and some will require training, Balderrama said.

The Fresno Police Officers Union signed off on the new policies, according to Balderrama. Union President Brandon Wiemiller was not immediately available for comment.

Examples of changes to the handbook include wording that using force is only necessary when all other viable options have been exhausted, and that deadly force shall only be used to protect human life.

Police have also added “de-escalation” tactics to their policy. Balderrama said “de-escalation” — which are tactics to reduce the volatility of an encounter and avoid use-of-force — has been used by the department for some time, but it was never officially added to the policy until now.

Another new policy puts a 90-day target deadline on reviews from the Internal Affairs Bureau and 60 days for investigations outside of that bureau, which are reviews for potential disciplinary action of officers. The recommendation asked for a six month limit.

Some recommendations will not be implemented because Balderrama says he does not support them. The only example he provided on Friday was a recommendation to end any contracts with local school districts for officers on campus, which the department calls school resource officers.

“I don’t feel (the recommendation) benefits the safety of our community or our kids,” he said.

The issue of officers on school campuses has been controversial. The Fresno Unified School District took a survey some leaders said showed support for officers, but others pointed to bias in which students and staffers were asked to answer the questions.

The district in the meantime has kept its contracts with the police department.

Balderrama said a list of the other recommendations he does not support was not available. He said he is still working with the implementation team for all of the recommendations and plans to periodically update the public about the adoptions of new policies.

Top ranking members of the Commission on Police Reform were not immediately available for comment.

What has been adopted?

These are the newest recommendations that have been implemented, according to Balderrama:

