Ambulance overturns during collision with SUV in downtown Fresno
Police are investigating a crash involving an ambulance and an SUV that happened Tuesday morning at Mono and H streets in downtown Fresno.
Police spokesman Felipe Uribe said the crash occurred about 11 a.m. The American Ambulance was southbound on H when it collided with a Honda SUV. The ambulance overturned and the occupants suffered what appeared to be minor injuries.
There is a stop sign on H Street at the intersection, but not for traffic going east and west on Mono.
Uribe said investigators did not immediately determine who was at fault in the collision.
