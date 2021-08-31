Ambulance overturns during collision with SUV in downtown Fresno

Police are investigating a crash involving an ambulance and an SUV that happened Tuesday morning at Mono and H streets in downtown Fresno.

Police spokesman Felipe Uribe said the crash occurred about 11 a.m. The American Ambulance was southbound on H when it collided with a Honda SUV. The ambulance overturned and the occupants suffered what appeared to be minor injuries.

There is a stop sign on H Street at the intersection, but not for traffic going east and west on Mono.

Uribe said investigators did not immediately determine who was at fault in the collision.

Traffic Alert: please avoid the area of Mon and H Street while officers clean up a two vehicle traffic collision. Thank you for your patience and understanding, be safe. pic.twitter.com/j76U89W79I — Fresno Police (@FresnoPolice) August 31, 2021

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.