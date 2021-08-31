Local

Ambulance overturns during collision with SUV in downtown Fresno

Police are investigating a crash involving an ambulance and an SUV that happened Tuesday morning at Mono and H streets in downtown Fresno.

Police spokesman Felipe Uribe said the crash occurred about 11 a.m. The American Ambulance was southbound on H when it collided with a Honda SUV. The ambulance overturned and the occupants suffered what appeared to be minor injuries.

There is a stop sign on H Street at the intersection, but not for traffic going east and west on Mono.

Uribe said investigators did not immediately determine who was at fault in the collision.

Jim Guy
A native of Colorado, Jim Guy studied political science, Latin American politics and Spanish literature at Fresno State University, and advanced Spanish grammar in Cuernavaca, Mexico.
