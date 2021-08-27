Firefighters stop forward progress of wildfire burning near Orange Cove

Cal Fire plane captures image of the American Fire burning at 15 acres near Orange Cove on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. CAL FIRE

Firefighters were able to get control of a wildfire before it spread even further Friday evening near Orange Cove.

The blaze, dubbed the American Fire, was called in about 6 p.m. in the area of Anchor and American avenues, according to Cal Fire spokesman Dan Urias.

Fire crews found a grass fire of about 10 acres spreading at a slow rate but with the potential to grow to 100 acres.

Urias said crews were able to move quickly and halt forward progress in about 40 minutes, containing the fire to 15 acres.

No structures were threatened, according to Cal Fire/Fresno County Fire.

“There’s always a potential for these wildfires to get crazy, I think,” Urias said. “ I think how quick we were able to get this one under control is a testament of the hard work the crews are doing out there.”