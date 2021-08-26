Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino can expand thanks to new compact signed by Newsom

Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino is off Highway 41 in Coarsegold in Madera County. jwalker@fresnobee.com

The Picayune Rancheria of the Chukchansi Indians after several years of negotiations signed a new state gaming pact that will allow for the expansion of its Coarsegold casino and protect casino patrons and employees, the tribe announced Thursday.

The 25-year agreement allows Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino to operate 3,500 gaming devices — nearly double its current llmit — and includes new terms to support non-gaming tribes and tribes with smaller gaming facilities consistent with tribal sovereignty.

The compact singing comes about a month after the tribe signed a new agreement with Madera County to increase sheriff and fire protection services on Chukchansi lands including the tribe’s casino and the surrounding community. Under that agreement, the tribe will pay for the additional services and will be allowed to incorporate cannabis into its economic development strategy.

“Throughout the negotiations the Tribal Council worked tirelessly to protect our sovereignty, and this new compact will provide for the expansion of our gaming business,” said tribal Chairwoman Claudia Gonzales. “After years of tough negotiations, we reached an agreement that will ensure Chukchansi Gold remains the premier gaming resort in the region.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom sent the compact to the Legislature for ratification. The compact then must be approved by the secretary of the U.S. Department of the Interior.

Chukchansi Gold currently operates 24 hours with 2,000 slot machines, 40 table games, seven restaurants, 400 hotel rooms and a spa and salon. The casino will open a new conference center to host events this fall.

Over 1,150 employees work for the casino, including tribal and community members who are unionized and have a collective bargaining contract. The new compact includes a tribal labor relations ordinance to protect employees.