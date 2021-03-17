Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino hiring about 100 workers. Here’s how to apply

Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino near Coarsegold in Madera County, is hosting a job fair on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. jwalker@fresnobee.com

The Chuckchansi Gold Resort & Casino will stage a job fair on Tuesday, March 23 in Coarsegold to fill about 100 full- and part-time jobs.

The fair is good news for the region, where the jobless rate was hovering at 10% for Fresno County and 9.6% for Madera County in January, according to the most-recent statistics from the California Employment Development Department. That compares to a statewide level in December of 9.2% and a national rate of 6.8% for the same time frame.

The leisure and hospitality sector in the two counties has been hard hit by the pandemic. Fresno County lost 7,000 jobs in the sector, down from 27,600 in January of 2020; for Madera County, the statistics dropped by 400 jobs from 3,100.

Positions open at Chukchansi include guest room attendants, housekeeping supervisors, environmental services, night cleaners, stewards and cashiers. Casino officials say benefits include medical, dental, vision, life insurance and a 401k plan.

The fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the casino, 711 Lucky Lane just off Highway 41 and about 28 miles north of Fresno. Attendees are asked to wear face masks. Temperature checks will be conducted and social distancing is required.