Former Coalinga police officer charged with kidnapping and unlawful sex with a minor

A recently retired Coalinga police officer pleaded not guilty Friday to charges of kidnapping and having sex with a minor.

Juan Alberto Cisneros, 41, worked as a police officer in Coalinga from 2007 to 2020, retiring from the force with the rank of sergeant.

Cisneros appeared in court Friday for his arraignment. He entered a plea of not guilty to the felony charges of kidnapping and unlawful sexual intercourse. The Hammerschmidt Law Corp. of Fresno is representing him.

Prosecuting the case is Andrew Janz, deputy district attorney, who said Cisneros has violated his oath to protect and serve his community.

“No one, not even sworn peace officers, are above the law,” Janz said. “He should be held accountable for victimizing this young woman.”

The criminal indictment against Cisneros alleges the crime happened between April 16, 2012 and April 5, 2013, when the victim was under the age of 16. He is also charged with kidnapping during the same time frame.

“The allegations in the indictment are more than eight years old,” attorney Jeff Hammerschmidt said. “Mr. Cisneros denies all of the allegations in the indictment and denies committing any crimes against the alleged victim.”

Judge James Kelley approved a request from Janz for a three-year criminal protective order for Cisnero’s alleged victim.

If convicted, Cisneros faces up to eight years and eight months in prison. He is also facing a drunk driving charge, unrelated to the other case.

During his time with the Coalinga Police Department, Cisneros was recognized along with four others for outstanding performance in 2019. The same year, he and another officer were given the Law Enforcement Medal of Valor by the City of Coalinga.

It’s unclear under what circumstances Cisneros left the department last year. Coalinga Police Chief Darren Blevins could not be reached for comment Friday.