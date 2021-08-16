Evacuations remain in place for wildfire in Squaw Valley. The latest on acreage, containment

Cal Fire crews reported forward progress of flames had been halted Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, in the Squaw Valley area of Fresno County after a fire broke out in dry grass and oak woodland. Nearly 40 acres had burned as of early Sunday night. The Fresno Bee

Evacuations orders remain in effect in parts of Squaw Valley as firefighters battle a small wildfire burning near the rural community 30 miles east of Fresno.

Nicknamed the MarLar Incident, the fire was first reported burning across the dry grass and oak woodland Sunday afternoon, with multiple structures threatened. As of Monday morning, the fire had burned 37 acres and was 37% contained, according to Dan Urias, battalion chief with Cal Fire/Fresno County Fire.

Crews are working to strengthen and contain hose and bulldozer lines and to control all hotspots before evacuation orders can be lifted, which should happen sometime Monday, Urias said. A mandatory evacuation order is currently in place for the areas of MarLar Lane and Silver Lane.

The fire drew both air and ground resources on Sunday. Five air tankers, three helicopters, and one air attack were involved, according to the fire agency. Multiple fire engines remained engaged overnight.

