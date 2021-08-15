Wildfire triggers mandatory evacuation in rural Fresno County. Here are areas affected

A PG&E skycam captures a wildfire in Squaw Valley area of Fresno County on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. PG&E

A wildfire in Squaw Valley has caused an evacuation order to be issued on Sunday afternoon.

The mandatory evacuation was issued for the areas of MarLar Lane and Silver Lane in rural Fresno County, according to Cal Fire.

An unknown number of structures were threatened.

Flames were in the 900 block of MarLar Lane and had burned four acres in grass and oak woodland, Cal Fire/Fresno County fire tweeted just before 4:30 p.m.

The fire was said to have the potential to grow to 100 acres.