Southbound Highway 99 now moving slowly past Shaw exit in Fresno. When will all lanes open?

Traffic is backed up on Highway 99 near Shaw Avenue after a fatal collision on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. agalaviz@fresnobee.com

Traffic on Highway 99 is moving southbound towards Shaw Avenue after a fatal crash Saturday morning near Ashlan and Highway 99 that backed up traffic for miles toward Madera, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The CHP multidisciplinary accident investigation team is working to investigate the crash.

CHP spokesman Mike Salas said the No. 3 lane (far right) is open, but it will be another 30 to 45 until all lanes are open.

Earlier, Salas said motorists should take alternate routes, such as taking Avenue 12 to Highway 41, Avenue 9 or Avenue 145 Madera to Kerman as traffic backed up for miles.

The CHP also blocked off the Herndon on-ramp.

A 32-year-old Clovis man died Saturday morning in a multiple-vehicle crash on Highway 99 that also involved a Caltrans worker and an empty school bus.

First responders extricated the man from a Honda Civic, but later died at the hospital, Salas said.

A Caltrans employee was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries, Salas said. Two other people were not injured.

The crash happened at 8:40 a.m.

