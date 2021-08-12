Feds charge Long Beach man for allegedly having sex with Tulare County youth, recording it

A Long Beach man is facing federal charges for allegedly producing videos of himself having sex with underage victims, including a minor from Tulare County.

Aldo David Alcaraz, 27, was indicted by a federal grand jury and charged with the production and possession of child pornography, attempted coercion and enticement of a minor, and attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor, according to a news release from the office of Acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert.

According to court documents, between December 2020 and January 2021, Alcaraz produced nine videos of himself engaged in sex acts with a Tulare County minor.

Alcaraz is also charged with possessing sexual images of minors, including minors under the age of 12 and another set of videos that Alcaraz made himself involving sex acts with another minor, according to prosecutors.

Court records show Alcaraz is accused of traveling to Kern County in January 2021 to try and meet a minor to engage in sex acts.

If convicted, Alcaraz faces a maximum of 30 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

This case was the product of an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations and the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura D. Withers is prosecuting the case.

Anyone who has information related to this case or who believes that they or their child may be a victim can contact HSI at its tollfree tip line: 1-866-347-2323 or fill out the online tip form at https://www.ice.gov/webform/ice-tip-form.