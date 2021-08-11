Joe Biden says he had ‘Fresno in mind’ for infrastructure bill in meeting with Mayor Dyer

In a virtual discussion on bipartisan efforts to improve infrastructure, Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer and President Joe Biden focused on cleaner transportation methods to help reduce the air pollution in Fresno.

The meeting, streamed online, occurred one day after the Senate approved a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which Biden called a “once-in-a-generation investment.” The money will be used to improve roads, transit, climate initiatives, drinking water systems, and broadband access.

“I believe that passing this bill will also do something else: It will help ease the years of gridlock in Washington and show the American people that their government can, and will, work for them again,” Biden said in the meeting.

The Democrat president told the Republican mayor that lawmakers had Fresno in mind when writing the bill since many of the projects will affect air quality.

In Fresno, where the air quality is some of the worst in the country, Dyer said the infrastructure bill would be crucial for funding cleaner transportation methods, such as High-Speed Rail, electric FAX buses, and airport improvements.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“The last time I checked, both Republicans and Democrats alike travel on our roadways and cross our bridges, use mass transit and breathe the same air,” Dyer said.

Just last week, Fresno’s bus system rolled out its first two electric buses, which are scheduled to begin service by November. City officials hope to roll out seven more next year.

Additionally, downtown Fresno is slated to be the first location for a High-Speed Rail station, and many city plans and projects have been designed around the future station.

Fresno’s airport is also expanding with a new terminal, and Dyer said the infrastructure funding could expedite that project.

Just as important, Dyer said, the infrastructure funding will help create “desperately needed” jobs in Fresno.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Dyer joined the meeting with the Michigan governor, Jackson, Miss. mayor, a Georgia county commissioner, and the principal chief of the Cherokee Nation in Tulsa, Okla.

In California, the funding also will go toward improving drinking water systems, high-speed Internet connectivity, and improving the power grid.

“We’re going to once again transform America and propel this nation into the future,” Biden said.

After the meeting, Dyer told reporters it was apparent Biden was briefed on Fresno’s plans and knew them by exact details. He also said the president demonstrated that he’s willing to reach across the aisle.

Dyer also reiterated one of his campaign messages: “Being a mayor really is a bipartisan position,” he said. “I don’t represent a party. I represent the people of Fresno who elected me to serve them, and I believe that is what we need more than anything in our country today.”