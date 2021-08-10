Local

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer will meet Wednesday with Joe Biden. Here’s what they’ll discuss

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer will meet virtually with President Joe Biden and other leaders nationwide on Wednesday to discuss bipartisan infrastructure investment, White House officials confirmed.

The meeting comes one day after Senate Democrats and Republicans came together to approve a $1 trillion infrastructure bill.

Infrastructure improvements, particularly to neighborhoods, were a big focus for Dyer’s first budget as mayor and the Fresno City Council.

“It is no question that our economy is growing rapidly in our city, post-pandemic, and it is growing faster than what we had expected,” Dyer said on the budget’s approval in June.

The meeting with Biden includes both Democrat and Republican local elected officials. They will discuss the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which, in California, will target roads and transit, climate initiatives, drinking water, and broadband.

Dyer, a Republican, was an outspoken supporter earlier this year of the Democratic president’s coronavirus relief package. Dyer said the money helped the city of Fresno avoid employee layoffs and a budget deficit.

The Bee reached out to Dyer’s office for comment and will update this story.

