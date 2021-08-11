Local

Dog poo bags aren’t as green as companies claim, Fresno DA says. Here’s the settlement

.
. Rodger Mallison TNS

Fresno prosecutors announced a settlement Wednesday with companies who sell the bags for picking up dog poop, saying the claims about the products being green were misleading.

Twenty-three district attorney’s offices, including Fresno County District Attorney, said the case of “greenwashing” was settled with Chewy Inc., PetSmart LLC, Petco Animal Supplies Inc. and Target Corporation, according to a news release.

Greenwashing” refers to marketing that misleads consumers into believing a product has certain environmental benefits over other products.

The companies marketed certain dog waste bags as environmentally friendly and some said the bags were made without plastic, the news release said.

California prohibits the sale of any plastic products labeled with claims that the material is biodegradable, which means they would break down over time naturally.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“As the public becomes more aware of pervasive plastic pollution in our environment, consumers are often willing to pay a premium for products that claim to be environmentally friendly,” the news release said.

The companies agreed to pay out settlements: Chewy, $600,000; Petco, $375,000; PetSmart, $500,000; and Target, $300,000.

The four companies have since taken steps to stop the sales, and cooperated with prosecutors to refine labeling, the news release said.

Related stories from Fresno Bee
Profile Image of Thaddeus Miller
Thaddeus Miller
Reporter Thaddeus Miller has covered cities in the central San Joaquin Valley since 2010, writing about everything from breaking news to government and police accountability. A native of Fresno, he joined The Fresno Bee in 2019 after time in Merced and Los Banos.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service