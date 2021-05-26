How do Fresno’s finances look post-pandemic? Mayor Jerry Dyer presents hopeful plan

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer unveiled on Wednesday his $1.4 billion budget for the upcoming fiscal year with a focus on restoring staffing levels in public safety and cleaning up the city through maintenance and beautification efforts and serving the homeless population.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic that hurt city revenues, Dyer and his top staff appeared upbeat and hopeful about the city’s finances.

“Although there’s many fiscal uncertainties that remain as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, I am extremely confident, as is City Manager Tommy Esqueda, that the city of Fresno is poised to rebound, financially, faster than other city in California,” Dyer proclaimed.

Money from the federal American Rescue Plan and Fresno’s new parks tax will help the city invest in neighborhoods for years to come, he said.

Other highlights in the budget include a new Office of Community Affairs to increase government accessibility for Fresno’s diverse communities, money for a new senior activity center and extra positions in the Planning and Development Department to expedite services for smaller projects.

Dyer said through this budget his team is focusing on a new “We work for you” culture at City Hall.

The Fresno City Council ultimately adopts the city’s budget at the end of June, guaranteeing changes. The council will deliberate over those changes for two weeks in June during public budget hearings.

Public Safety

Shootings, homicides, violent crime and fire calls all increased dramatically in 2020 and continue to rise this year, city numbers show.

To combat those numbers, Dyer tasked Police Chief Paco Balderrama with hiring 120 officers in 15 months. The new budget also calls for hiring 10 new community service officers to handle lower priority calls; four new dispatchers; four crime scene investigators; and two new investigators for background checks.

The budget also adds 42 firefighter positions for the fire department, which has been desperately understaffed for years. Those extra positions will bring the fire department up to minimum daily staffing requirements, ultimately improving firefighter health and safety as well as response times, Fire Chief Kerri Donis said.

Also new for the fire department is a medical team that will respond to medical calls without a fire engine, freeing up more resources.

Homelessness

The city will continue on its current path of buying motels and converting them to homeless shelters, Dyer said.

In addition, Dyer plans to establish a Homeless Assistance Response Team (HART) to partner with community-based organizations to serve as the primary point of contact with the city’s homeless population. That team will consist of existing staffers, he said.

Since California Gov. Gavin Newsom has made homelessness a top issue, Dyer said he’s hoping the city can leverage state money to continue creating more shelter for unhoused people.

This story will be updated.