First a collision on Highway 180, then driver killed after walking way from crash.

The California Highway Patrol was at the scene of a pair of collisions on Highway 168 Tuesday morning that left a 35-year old man dead.

The man was struck and killed while walking on the highway, away from his car.

CHP has yet to identify the man, but said, he was driving west bound on Highway 168 when he rear-ended a semi truck. The crash left his car damaged and in the middle of the lane. The man then left is car and was walking toward the right hand shoulder when he was truck by an oncoming Honda Civic.

He sustained major injuries and was taken to Community Regional Medial Center, where he later died.

The CHP does not know why the man had existed his car or whether alcohol or drugs were involved. Toxicology results are pending. The driver of the Civic was uninjured and was not impaired at the time of the collision, the CHP said.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

This is the third pedestrian killed on a Fresno freeway in the last two weeks.