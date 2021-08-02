Body of man found in Fresno canal west of 99. What police learned

Fresno police Monday were investigating the discovery of body in a canal west of Highway 99.

The discovery was reported to police shortly before 9 a.m. Police spokesman Felipe Uribe said the victim was seen by a citizen in the dry canal, just west of North Marks Avenue, and north of North Avenue. The victim was slumped against the canal bank. Arriving emergency workers confirmed that the victim, a Hispanic man of undetermined age, was deceased.

The canal is completely dry in the area. Uribe said there were no immediate signs of foul play, and the victim appeared to be in possession of his personal property, so it was unlikely that he was the victim of a robbery. An initial investigation by officers also found no apparent blunt force trauma on the body, but the case is being treated as suspicious until the Fresno County Coroner completes an investigation.