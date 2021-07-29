Search continues for hiker from Newport Beach missing in Sequoia National Park

The search for a hiker from Newport Beach who went missing in Sequoia National Park is into its second week.

Matthew Thoke, 43, was last seen about 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, leaving the High Sierra Trail about 3 miles east of the Crescent Meadow trailhead east of Panther Creek.

Park officials said Thoke had split from his group during a multi-day wilderness trip and was hiking from Bearpaw to Crescent Meadow when he walked off trail without his pack.

Thoke is described as 6 feet tall and 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing an orange T-shirt, blue shorts, and pink hat.

Matthew Thoke is the subject of a search in Sequoia-Kings National Park that has stretched into a second week after he went missing July 21, 2021. Special to The Bee

“We are very optimistic and hopeful that the NPS will bring Matt Thoke home,” wife Lisa said. “We appreciate the passion, care, and strategy they have for this mission. I truly believe his love for life and people are what’s keeping him going strong and alive.

“He is extraordinarily loved, not just by me, but by hundreds of family members and friends and everyone he’s touched throughout his life and all over the world. We can’t wait to get him back into our arms, so he continues to bring joy and impact others positively as he’s always done.”

Anyone who may have been in the Bearpaw or Crescent Meadow area any time after July 21 is urged to contact Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks dispatch at 888-677-2746 or seki_dispatch@nps.gov.