More delays? Here’s why Fresno leaders say Club One Casino can’t reopen just yet

Club One will be opening its cardroom in the former Cabo Wabo and Club Imperio, located at Granite Park. Photographed Thursday, July 29,2021 in Fresno. ezamora@fresnobee.com

The Fresno City Council put a hold Thursday on the move of Club One Casino following a request from Councilmember Tyler Maxwell, who asked the owners to make better contact with its neighbors.

Pausing the move to Granite Park for two weeks to a month was considered the right thing to do for the majority of the council. But at least one member argued the decision was further bureaucracy that would keep more than 100 people out of work.

Club One has been looking to relocate from its former downtown location for a couple of years. The new location the owners settled on was the space that formerly housed Club Imperio and Cabo Wabo near Cedar and Ashlan avenues.

CEO Kyle Kirkland said he has about 150 employees who have been out of work for 17 months because of the pandemic. He said the new location would grow to employ about 300.

The council was supposed to vote on whether to allow Club One to move from its downtown location to the northeast shopping center, but Maxwell asked for more time. He said the casino’s ownership had committed a “cardinal sin” by not making the extra effort to meet with people who live nearby.

Maxwell said he does not believe the neighbors will resist the casino moving nearby. “I think what you’ll find is the indignation that they were not consulted,” Maxwell said.

The council voted 5-1 to push the pause button. Councilmember Esmeralda Soria recused herself from voting, because of her fiance’s connection to the sports complex section of Granite Park.

Councilmember Garry Bredefeld voted against his colleagues, repeating what he’s said for several months — that elected officials have mishandled the pandemic and unnecessarily closed down businesses.

A number of employees asked the council to approve the move, saying they need the work.

Charlie Vang said it has been a difficult 17 months without his casino job. “I’m looking forward to getting my job back. I need it,” he said.

After the casino owner was praised by his employees and other industry leaders, Bredefeld expressed anger that the council would not sign off on Club One’s move.

“(Kirkland) came here. He followed all the rules. He did all the noticing,” Bredefeld said during the meeting. “This is just bull---- and wrong.”

City staffers confirmed Kirkland met his legal requirements for contacting anyone within 300 feet of the building. That radius on the large Granite Park property did not reach many neighbors, officials noted.

Councilmember Luis Chavez noted community meetings are common events for new developments. “I’ve heard some unreasonable requests. I really don’t think this is an unreasonable request,” Chavez said.

Kirkland said any delay puts a crimp in his employees pocketbooks and affects his business. “We can’t keep pushing this out,” he said.

He estimated he pays out about $700,000 a month in payroll, which isn’t being paid while the casino is dormant. His business loses out on about $1.5 million a month while closed.

When it’s open, Club One typically generates about $1 million a year in tax revenue.

The casino already moved into the empty building at Granite Park and cleaned up trash in the area, removed graffiti, restored trees and irrigation and has provided 24/7 surveillance, Kirkland said, adding up to around $600,000 in expenses. Kirkland plans to continue improvements over the next 18-24 months that could total up to $12 million.

The council is scheduled to hear more on the project at the Aug. 19 meeting, which is the soonest it could vote on the project.