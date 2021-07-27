Who will benefit if Club One Casino’s card room can relocate? Fresno’s dogs and cats

The Club One Casino in downtown Fresno wants to relocate its card room to Granite Park, which is in east-central Fresno. Fresno Bee file

On Thursday, July 29 the Fresno City Council will consider approval of Club One Casino’s proposed relocation of its state-licensed card room to Granite Park. Many people know Club One Casino for its good food and safe, fun entertainment or might know that it employs almost 300 people in its facility and generates over $1 million a year in tax revenue for the city.

What many might not know is that Club One is a generous supporter of Central Valley animal rescues, like my Fresno Furry Friends, providing desperately needed fostering services, food, supplies, medical support, transport and advocacy to address animal overpopulation in the Central Valley. For years, Club One has been a reliable partner and champion of those of us who stand between our furry, four-legged friends and the sickening realities of animal neglect, abuse and euthanasia.

When operating, Club One routinely sponsors fundraisers and provides donations for animal rescue groups. They have partnered with our rescue organization to provide financial support and transportation of animals out of the area for adoption in other states. With Club One’s help, my organization rescues more than 500 dogs and cats every year. In addition to support for other animal rescues, Club One’s owner Kyle Kirkland saves another 1,500 cats each year through the Kirkland Foundation by providing fostering, medical care and adoptions. Social media is filled with posts about injured or neglected cats and dogs that are safe and healthy today because this committed community partner answered their cries for help. In short, Club One’s reopening and continued operation is essential to numerous local animal rescue groups.

Club One’s management also serves on the board of other nonprofits, including the California Gaming Association, the California Council on Problem Gambling and the Fresno Chaffee Zoo. Club One supports zoo fund-raisers and has allowed the zoo to use high visibility billboard space during its closure. When operating, Club One hosts and sponsors weekly fundraisers for local schools, youth groups, health organizations and other nonprofits, which enhance the lives of Fresno residents. Club One Casino has also hosted family-friendly events like Summer Splash and Summer Splash II where it created a beach resort in downtown Fresno with sand, pools, cabanas and a 50-foot water slide. Funds raised in those events went to support nonprofits like Fresno Police Activities League and Fresno First Step.

Club One’s renovation of a vacant building in Granite Park brings almost $12 million of private investment to the area, has the support of the city leaders and area businesses, and requires no city subsidy to succeed. It provides needed high-wage jobs and valuable tax revenue. But it also saves hundreds of animals who would otherwise be lost without Club One’s ongoing support.

On behalf of hundreds of animals that face a darker future if Club One remains closed, I urge the Fresno City Council to approve the proposed relocation of its card room. We urge our city leaders to act swiftly, just as they would if their own pet faced an uncertain future.