Will an amusement park really come to Fresno? Here’s what to know

Rollercoasters are seen at the closed Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo, Calif. Associated Press

Fresno leaders on Thursday confirmed they “rolled out the red carpet” for a big-time investor interested in financing a bunch of new entertainment developments.

While nothing is set in stone, the potential of $300 million worth of projects would undoubtedly transform Fresno. Here’s what we know so far.

Is Six Flags coming to Fresno?

We don’t really know.

Mayor Jerry Dyer said he’s legally prevented from discussing details of the entertainment venue, meaning he likely signed a nondisclosure agreement. The Bee reached out to Six Flags for comment but never got a response.

But what we do know is this: Investor Bob Sonnenblick visited Fresno earlier this year and has met multiple times with Dyer, Councilmember Miguel Arias, and LeeAnn Eager, the CEO of the Fresno Economic Development Corporation.

Sonnenblick has spoken publicly about working with Six Flags on other projects. He builds resorts and hotels. Plus, Sonnenblick made an offer to the city to buy Selland Arena.

Arias told The Bee potential projects could include an amusement park, indoor water park, and revitalized arena.

Eager said Sonnenblick and his representatives are excited about Fresno.

“They said ‘Fresno on the precipice of being great,’” Eager said. “Of course, we always thought we were, but they said we would really love to get involved and help with development.”

Where would an amusement park be located?

Arias hinted that development would take place in his council district near Highway 99 in south Fresno. So did Dyer.

They both also mentioned projects in downtown. That would make sense since that’s where the Selland Arena is located.

Transportation access is key, the leaders said, another reason downtown and near Highway 99 makes sense.

What does High-Speed Rail have to do with it?

Fresno has placed high hopes on the planned High-Speed Rail station downtown. If that comes to fruition, it could potentially infuse tons of new visitors and businesses into downtown. City leaders are using the station as a talking point to woo investors into downtown and Fresno.

But overall, Fresno is a solid transportation hub, with major freeway access with Highways 99, 41, and 180.

And the airport has scored some big wins recently, too, most notably with Southwest expanding flights to places such as Las Vegas.

Transportation access long has made Fresno the unofficial capital of the Central Valley. Arias and Eager both used that as a selling point, saying Fresno could tap into 4 million people who could be in Fresno within an hour for entertainment purposes.

Surprise! Water and drought are part of the deal, too

Drought is understandably on everyone in California’s mind right now. Fortunately, Fresno leaders planned ahead during the last drought.

Fresno has been working to become more drought-tolerant, if not droughtproof, through programs such as Recharge Fresno. A few years back, the city completed a new water treatment plant and built several new water mains to recycle water and recharge the city’s aquifer.

As the state plunges into another drought, Fresno is in a position where it could sell some of its water to other cities, communities, or agriculture interests. During the last drought, Fresno had to buy water.

Fresno’s water sustainability translates to cheap commercial water rates. That’s appealing to developers and investors, Arias said.

The city’s water sustainability is built to accommodate growth. That’s important in this thirsty state.