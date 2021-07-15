Fresno County residents urged to wear masks again when in public indoor settings

Exactly one month after Fresno and the rest of California reopened with loosened COVID-19 restrictions, health officials around the state are grappling how to deal with the latest spread of the more highly contagious Delta variant.

The Fresno County Department of Public Health on Thursday strongly recommended that all residents wear face masks again when public indoor settings.

And for those who are not fully vaccinated, the Fresno County Depart of Public Health said unvaccinated people are required to wear masks when indoors.

The mandate comes after 22 cases of the Delta variant were reported in Fresno County.

Health officials believe the Delta variant is more contagious than the original strain of COVID-19 and causes more severe illness. And a rise in case rates could lead to an increase in hospitalizations and death rates.

“The rapid spread of the Delta variant is concerning,” said Dr. Rais Vohra, Fresno County’s Interim Health Officer. “Actual numbers are estimated to be ten times the reported number because of low testing rates in Fresno County.”

Fresno County’s strong recommendation to wear masks when in public indoors might seem like a step back toward pre-pandemic normalcy, but it’s becoming a requirement elsewhere in the state.

In Los Angeles County, health officials said residents starting Saturday night will again be required to wear masks in indoor public spaces — regardless of their vaccination status.

In addition, Sacramento County health department began recommending all residents to wear masks in most public indoor settings to curb the spread of COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status, due to the drastic rise in local cases attributed to the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Joe Prado, Fresno County’s Interim Assistant Director, said the Delta variant is spreading fastest in areas with low vaccination rates.

“Vaccines provide excellent protection against the Delta variant and other COVID-19 strains,” Prado said. “We want residents to protect themselves and their families. Help us slow the spread and get vaccinated today.”

All residents in Fresno County ages 12 and older are urged to get their vaccinations as soon as possible.

COVID-19 vaccines are effective against all COVID-19 variants, health officials said, and is considered the best defense at preventing severe disease and death.

Getting vaccinated also is the best way to help prevent the spread of the virus to people who cannot yet get the vaccine, such as young children and immune compromised individuals.

“Because of the small, but real risk for breakthrough infections, anyone with symptoms should be tested for COVID-19 regardless of vaccination status,” Vohra said.