Fresno acupuncturist accused of sexual battery against patients will face trial

A Fresno acupuncturist, who is charged with multiple counts of sexual assault against several of his patients will face a jury trial, a judge ruled Wednesday.

Michael Zequn Zhang, 59, is charged with five felony counts of sexual battery and one felony count of sexual penetration.

Police began looking into Zhang after several of his patients went to them to complain about his inappropriate touching.

Three of his alleged victims testified against him during Zhang’s preliminary hearing before Judge Jeffrey Hamilton.

Zhang was arrested on Oct. 17, 2019 at his office, Advanced Acupuncture, Herbs and Tuina Center, on First Street just north of Shaw Avenue.

He has not been allowed to practice since July 8, 2020, according to the California Acupuncture Board. And he won’t be able to practice until his criminal case is resolved.

Accusations against Zhang have also spilled into civil court. One of his former clients is suing him for emotional distress and is seeking financial damages.

The former client has also accused Zhang of touching her inappropriately.

Zhang is being defended by Amanda Moran and the prosecutor is Vanessa Leona.