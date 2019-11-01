Fresno acupuncturist arrested and charged with sexual battery involving four of his patients

Michael Zequn Zhang, 57, a Fresno acupuncturist, was arrested on Oct. 17 by Fresno police for alleged sexual battery of several of his patients. Fresno police department

A Fresno acupuncturist has been arrested and charged with sex crimes involving at least four of his patients, according to court records.

Michael Zequn Zhang, 57, was taken into custody on Oct. 17 at his office, Advanced Acupuncture, Herbs and Tuina Center, on First Street just north of Shaw Avenue.

Zhang was booked and charged with six felony counts of sexual battery and one felony count of sexual penetration.

He pleaded not guilty on Friday at his arraignment before Judge Wayne Ellison. He remains out on a $190,000 bond. Ellison issued a criminal protective order that prevents Zhang from contacting any of the alleged victims.

Prosecutor Katherine Plante said police began investigating Zhang after several of his alleged victims told police what happened to them during their visits.

Plante said it remains to be seen if there are more possible victims.

“Police interviewed all of the potential victims that we are aware of and filed charges on those,” she said. “If anyone believes they are a victim or has information related to the case they can call Fresno police or the District Attorney’s Office.”

Court records show Zhang is accused of touching his alleged victims in an intimate area of their body for the purpose of his sexual arousal and gratification.

Zhang is also accused of penetrating one of his victims. If convicted on the penetration charge he will have to register as a sex offender.

The date of the alleged crimes ranges from April 28, 2018 to Oct. 3.

Zhang’s attorney Amanda Moran declined to comment Friday, saying she has not had to time to review the charges against her client.

Zhang’s website states he has more than 20 years of clinical experience, specliazing in pain management. He has operated in Fresno for more than 10 years and is a licensed acupuncturist from southern China.

His license with the state’s acupuncture board is valid and expires May 31, 2020.