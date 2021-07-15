A Fresno County mom who said she’s ‘addicted to money’ is getting prison for stealing it

A mother of four from Reedley, who described herself as being “addicted to money” during a psychological evaluation, was convicted Wednesday for the second time of embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from an employer.

But unlike her first crime where she only received probation, this time Gail Hoffman, 51, was sentenced to 16 months in prison for stealing nearly a quarter of a million dollars from a Fresno County irrigation district.

A tearful Hoffman was taken into custody as she stood next to her lawyer Peter Kapetan.

Hoffman served as the controller for the Consolidated Irrigation District in Selma, where she oversaw the district’s accounting practices, including payroll.

Deputy District Attorney Victor Lai, the prosecutor in the case, said Hoffman as a district office manager was able to manipulate the direct deposit system by making sure her paycheck was deposited electronically. But she also got a paper check as well.

“She deposited the check that was supposed to be voided,” Lai said. “In effect, she was double-paying herself.”

Hoffman’s defense attorney Peter Kapetan argued his client was struggling emotionally with the death of her husband while also trying to raise four children.

Kapetan had a psychological evaluation given to his client, in order to determine if she qualified for mental health services through the court. Although she didn’t qualify, the doctor determined she had a borderline personality disorder.

Kapetan urged Judge Jonathan Skiles to grant her probation.

The judge said he was troubled that Hoffman was previously convicted of embezzling from another organization — a non-profit group that raised money for student scholarships. She stole more than $169,000 from that group.

Skiles denied probation for Hoffman and sentenced her to 16 months in prison. He also ordered that she pay $224,892 in restitution.

Lai pointed out that probation didn’t deter Hoffman from stealing again. He was struck by Hoffman’s own admission in the mental health evaluation that she was “addicted to money.”

Lai also pointed out the doctor evaluating Hoffman noted that it appeared she may have been trying to fake having mental health symptoms, including hearing voices.

“I think she is doing what she can to not take responsibility for what she has done,” Lai said

Kapetan denied that was the case, saying Hoffman pleaded no contest to two counts of embezzlement and was ready to accept responsibility.