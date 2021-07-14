Local

River Fire update: Grueling day ahead for firefighters; Madera County state of emergency

Firefighters entered the fourth day of their struggle against the River Fire near Yosemite National Park on Wednesday, as damage assessment teams worked to get a picture of the destruction of the blaze.

Emergency workers received good news from the National Weather Service overnight, as cooler temperatures were forecast for the Sierra Nevada near the blaze in Mariposa and Madera counties. But that was tempered by the chance of 20-mph wind gusts, which would fan flames.

Madera County declared a state of local emergency Tuesday night, as the Board of Supervisors declared the River Fire had strained local resources, which will help the county receive state and federal assistance.

In the latest reports, five structures had been destroyed by the River Fire, which consumed 9,500 acres and was just 15 percent contained.

A force of 1,517 personnel were attacking the fire, aided by nine helicopters, 121 engines, 25 bulldozers and numerous air tankers from around the state.

There were no reports of fatalities related to the fire.

River Fire evacuations

Madera County evacuation orders

  • Road 800
  • Road 810
  • Road 812
  • Road 600
  • Apache Road to 612 both sides
  • Road 600 between Apache Ranch and Blazing Saddle Trail and JWP Ranch Road

    • Madera County evacuation warnings:

  • Road 600
  • Road 612
  • Road 415

    • Mariposa County: Open to residents only

  • Indian Peak at Usona to Road 800
  • Oak Grove Road at Oak Grove School Road to Road 800
  • Stumpfield from Leonard to Madera County Line
