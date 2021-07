A massive fire with explosions is sending huge plume of black smoke across Fresno on Monday morning.

Neighbors say the fire erupted at a property at McKinley and Valentine avenues containing many cars and motorcycles.

The California Highway Patrol and North Central Fire District are on the scene.

This story will be updated.

Massive Fire with explosions Valentine and McKinley… Unknown what is burning pic.twitter.com/2b4WYKfMpM — jim guy (@jimguy27) July 12, 2021