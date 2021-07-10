In heat wave, last thing they needed was to lose power. But it happened in Fresno, Clovis

Thousands of people were without power Saturday evening amid an intense heat wave in the central San Joaquin Valley.

As of 10:30 p.m., at least 2,375 Pacific Gas & Electric Co. customers were without power west of Woodward Park.

According to the PG&E outage map, the power outage stretched from Bullard and Marks avenues to the San Joaquin River, north of Herndon Avenue. The power outage hit the area at 9:30 p.m.

PG&E listed the outage as weather related and didn’t give a time when power would be restored.

In Clovis, an outage affected about 2,486 customers from North Temperance and East Shepherd avenues to Highway 168. That outage was reported about 9 p.m. and lasted about 90 minutes, according to the outage map.

Fresno’s high temperature Saturday hit 111 by 3:40 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.