Fresno threatens heat record: Here’s how hot it got ... and Sunday’s still likely to be worse

Elena Hernandez, 4, screams in delight as she emerges from a spray of water at Fig Garden Loop Park’s splash park Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Fresno, California. As an excessive heat warning remained in effect, the city soared to a near-record high. ezamora@fresnobee.com

It was a sizzling Saturday throughout the central San Joaquin Valley.

And for a second straight day, Fresno hit 110 — and then one degree higher.

The temperature rose to 111 by 3:40 p.m. but went no further, according to the National Weather Service, falling just short of the July 10 record of 112 set in 2006.

Even as people were cautioned to stay indoors, many ventured out. Among them were families who hit area splash parks, rivers and even a nighttime concert at Chukchansi Park.

Dangerous heat is expected in Central California today through Monday. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for elevations below 5,000 feet until 9 PM PDT Monday evening. Everyone is at risk from extreme heat, but these groups are more vulnerable than most. #CAwx #HeatWave pic.twitter.com/Y0IXE4vL45 — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) July 10, 2021

And the heat wave is far from over, with an even higher high expected Sunday and an extreme heat warning issued by the National Weather Service remaining in effect through Monday night.

Record heat is likely in Fresno Sunday. Record heat is possible in Bakersfield, Merced, and Hanford Sunday. Here are daily records for maximum temperatures on July 11th:



Fresno – 110°

Bakersfield – 110°

Merced – 110°

Hanford – 112°

Madera – 113°#CAwx #HeatWave pic.twitter.com/HP77H6KrBC — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) July 10, 2021

Sunday’s high temperature is forecast for 113 degrees. If that mark is reached, it would break the July 11 record of 110 set in 1961. The overnight maximum low could be broken as well with a forecast of 84. The current maximum low for the date is 82, set in 1888.

Why the extreme temperatures, which are high even by July standards? NWS meteorologist Bill South provided a couple of insights.

Brandon Colbert, 9, keeps cool at Fig Garden Loop Park as his family gathers to celebrate a birthday Saturday, July 10, 2021 in Fresno, California. The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning through 9 p.m. Monday, with a high near 111 expected Saturday afternoon and near 113 Sunday. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA ezamora@fresnobee.com

“The drought is actually a factor,” he said. “The drought that we’re in, since it’s pretty extraordinary, it generally dries out the soil which helps to warm the near surface a lot better than if we had a wet winter (when) the soil is not as dry.

“Another factor is the day-to-day weather pattern. We’ve been close to some strong high pressure areas which generate the heat. We were under one in June and we’re close to being under one now.

“Until that actual high pressure area shifts, east, west, north or south, we’re under that heat zone until there is actual movement in the weather pattern.”