Fresno threatens heat record: Here’s how hot it got ... and Sunday’s still likely to be worse
It was a sizzling Saturday throughout the central San Joaquin Valley.
And for a second straight day, Fresno hit 110 — and then one degree higher.
The temperature rose to 111 by 3:40 p.m. but went no further, according to the National Weather Service, falling just short of the July 10 record of 112 set in 2006.
Even as people were cautioned to stay indoors, many ventured out. Among them were families who hit area splash parks, rivers and even a nighttime concert at Chukchansi Park.
And the heat wave is far from over, with an even higher high expected Sunday and an extreme heat warning issued by the National Weather Service remaining in effect through Monday night.
Sunday’s high temperature is forecast for 113 degrees. If that mark is reached, it would break the July 11 record of 110 set in 1961. The overnight maximum low could be broken as well with a forecast of 84. The current maximum low for the date is 82, set in 1888.
Why the extreme temperatures, which are high even by July standards? NWS meteorologist Bill South provided a couple of insights.
“The drought is actually a factor,” he said. “The drought that we’re in, since it’s pretty extraordinary, it generally dries out the soil which helps to warm the near surface a lot better than if we had a wet winter (when) the soil is not as dry.
“Another factor is the day-to-day weather pattern. We’ve been close to some strong high pressure areas which generate the heat. We were under one in June and we’re close to being under one now.
“Until that actual high pressure area shifts, east, west, north or south, we’re under that heat zone until there is actual movement in the weather pattern.”
