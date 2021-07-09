Three rescued from Kings River by Fresno Sheriff’s helicopter. How they got into peril

Three women were rescued from the Kings River Friday afternoon by the Fresno County Sheriff’s helicopter after their raft overturned.

The incident took place about 12:15 p.m. east of Sanger between Goodfellow and Annadale avenues, said sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti. After the raft overturned, the women were clinging to tree branches when deputies lifted them to safety.

Botti said many rafters on the river who get into trouble do not have quality rafts. He also advised against consuming alcohol before rafting.