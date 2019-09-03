Dive team locates body of man in Kings River

A Fresno County Sheriff’s dive team Tuesday morning located the body of a man who was swept away by water in the Kings River Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred at Laton-Kingston Park during the Labor Day holiday. The incident occurred just before 3:30 p.m.

The sheriff’s boating unit and a helicopter searched the river until 9 p.m. before calling off the effort for the day. The search was resumed early Tuesday.

The victim has not been identified.