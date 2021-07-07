Who is Jewel Hurtado? The rise and stumbles of young Fresno-area politician

From the moment Jewel Hurtado became a Kingsburg councilmember, controversy and criticism has followed the young politician’s career.

After Hurtado defeated Kingsburg City Council incumbent Staci Smith by eight votes in 2018, there immediately were accusations that the then-20-year-old had cheated.

How could a Fresno City College sociology student who hadn’t yet established her own career win — let alone capably serve — in public office?

Nonetheless, the young Latina and single mother says she has been determined to persevere through the negativity and doubts, inspired by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York, who sent Hurtado a video shout-out soon after the Kingsburg election.

“The hard times will come and go, but we just need to be persistent,” Hurtado said in an interview with The Fresno Bee in January 2019. “As family and friends say, ‘Si se puede’ — Yes, it can be done — and we are going to get through it together.”

But Hurtado’s efforts have been met with resistance.

Especially as the lone progressive voice on the five-member Kingsburg City Council.

And her own personal stumbles — Hurtado was arrested for misdemeanor DUI last month — have only fueled criticism against the embattled councilmember.

Back in the spring, Hurtado led a push to try to get Kingsburg to recognize LGBTQ+ Pride Month, which is typically commemorated in June in many cities.

Her efforts were eventually rejected as no other council member supported the motion.

Hurtado’s outspokenness also came with consequences.

Last month, she was named in a recall election notice with claims that Hurtado was supporting policies that had a “Marxist/socialist agenda.” Her seat would be up for election again in November 2022.

Hurtado countered that the push for her recall was happening because she stood up for equal opportunity and justice for all.

Those recall efforts gained momentum Tuesday after it was revealed that Hurtado was arrested on suspicion of DUI on June 21.

Hurtado, who is 22 years old, admitted to consuming an alcoholic beverage prior to getting behind the wheel and agreed to take a breath test at the scene, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s arrest report.

Hurtado issued a public apology and said she planned to donate her monthly city stipend to Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD, Fresno) for the remainder of her term on the council, a sign that she does not plan to resign.

“I owe my constituents and supporters an apology,” Hurtado said. “I made a mistake and I am sorry.

“I’m taking responsibility for my actions and waiting for my day in front of a judge. I trust that they will make the right decision.”