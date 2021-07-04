With mom and three children missing, Fresno Police seek public’s help in finding them

Desiree Wichapool and her three children were last seen Saturday, July 3, 2021, leaving a church in Clovis, California with Fresno Police now investigating it as a missing-persons case. FRESNO POLICE DEPARTMENT

A mom and her three young children remain missing a day after they were last seen at church, with the Fresno Police Department asking for the public’s help in finding them.

Desiree Wichapool, 39, and 10-year-old Jonah, 7-year-old Zipporah and 3-year-old Lily were reported missing Sunday, according to a missing persons bulletin posted by the department.

They were last seen about 11:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the post, leaving a church in the 2300 block of Helm near Willow and Shaw Avenues in Clovis.

Their vehicle was found by law enforcement at 2:30 p.m. Saturday along Highway 41 near Road 200 in Madera County. It was not immediately clear who reported the family missing, or if police already were actively looking for them when the car was found.

Wichapool and her children live in Fresno in the 900 block of North Roosevelt near Palm and Olive Avenues. Police said she may also go by the last name of Ledezma.

Police are urging anyone who sees them or otherwise knows of their location to contact the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000 or your local law enforcement agency.