Fresno businesses offering support after fire destroyed warehouse. How you can help

Fresno businesses are offering their support for Neighborhood Industries after a fire destroyed the nonprofit’s 30,000-square foot warehouse last weekend.

Quail State, Fresbrew and others have pitched in their support for Neighborhood Industries after Fresno city and county firefighters battled the major commercial fire along Thorne Avenue on Saturday.

The estimated total loss is $300,000, development director Ricky Bravo told The Bee on Tuesday. He added that arson hasn’t been ruled out.

Neighborhood Industries, founded in 2008, employs staff in underserved neighborhoods of concentrated poverty.

It owns and operates several local businesses including the thrift store; Blkmktplc, a vintage boutique; and an electronic and textile recycling operation. The warehouse was used as a storage and distribution center, and the company also had an employment and job training center there for 15 employees.

Fresno Fire crews with help from Fresno County, attacked a warehouse and adjacent grass fire at a warehouse on N. Thorne Ave, just north of W. Nielsen Ave near downtown, June 26, 2021 in Fresno. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA ezamora@fresnobee.com

“I was really humbled and taken aback that so many people in our community cared about this organization so much,” Neighborhood Industries CEO Anthony Armour said in a news release.

Fundraisers after Fresno warehouse fire

The community offered assistance to the nonprofit’s recovery efforts, Bravo said, including Quail State and Fresbrew.

Quail State co-owner Josh Islas said he and his wife dedicated Sunday night at the downtown restaurant to the relief effort by donating 10% of sales to Neighborhood Industries.

“When we learned that Neighborhood Industries lost their warehouse in the fire, I knew that we needed to do something,” Islas said.

Fresbrew, located at 810 E. Olive Ave. in the Tower District, will be hosting a fundraiser for Neighborhood Industries on Wednesday.

Motorists watch as a fire burns at a warehouse Saturday, June 26, 2021 in Fresno, California. Eric Paul Zamora EZAMORA@FRESNOBEE.COM

Fresbrew will collect clothing donations from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and donate all tips from the night to Neighborhood Industries Fire Recovery Fund.

“I cannot begin to thank everyone enough,” Armour said. “These past few days have been a bit overwhelming, but knowing that the community is behind us is extremely encouraging.”

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact Neighborhood Industries at 559-498-0708 or the Fresno Fire Department at 559-621-2489.